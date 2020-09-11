Hamilton police looking for woman posing as personal support worker

Hamilton Police are looking for a woman they believe posed as a PSW and stole jewlery

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at around noon, an elderly woman living in an apartment building in the area of Queenston Road and Nash Road North, answered her door to an unknown female.

The woman identified herself as a Personal Support Worker (PSW).

Once inside the apartment, she asked to use the washroom.

After exiting the washroom she struck up a conversation about the resident’s jewelry and then left.

No items were taken from the residence.

A short time later, the same suspect attended a neighbouring apartment and again claimed to be a PSW.

She used the washroom and during her time in the residence, and police say she took credit cards and jewelry belonging to the resident.

No one was injured during both incidents and the female was last seen fleeing on foot.

The woman is described as white, 5’5”, medium-heavy build, blue eyes, 45 – 50-years-of-age, long curly brown/black hair.

She was wearing a white name tag with the name “Nicole.”

Hamilton Police are reminding citizens to exercise caution when dealing with suspicious people and to refrain from opening their residence door to persons not known to them.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Ian Cottee, (905) 540-5300 with the Crimes Against Seniors Unit.