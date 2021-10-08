Hamilton Police make another arrest in connection with massive party

Another arrest has been made in connection with a massive unsanctioned homecoming party in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police have arrested a 19 year old Wilfrid Laurier University student from Burlington and charged him with mischief under $5,000 after thousands of people gathered in the streets for the party, flipped a car onto its roof, and damaged street signs.

Officials say the arrest was made after reviewing video and photos from the October 2nd event.

Police are still trying to identify other suspects from the party.

This brings the total number of people arrested in connection to the event to eight. Previously, two people were arrested and charged for Liquor Licence Act Offences and five others were charged with causing a disturbance.

An estimated 5,000 people were at the party.