Hamilton police make arrest in random killing
Hamilton police have arrested a woman accused of killing a 79-year-old woman in a random act.
Gladys Little was found dead in her Park Street South apartment by familymembers over a week ago.
Acting on a tip, police arrested 26-year-old Larissa Shingebis at a local shelter.
Police say the woman is originally from Thunder Bay.
Shingebis will formally be charged with first-degree murder today.
Police believe the killing was a random act and the two did not know each other.
Anyone with information to come forward.
-
-
Frank Danch, Port Colborne Councillor, re Backyard Bonfire Ban endsAfter 36 years, Port Colborne council votes to end the backyard bonfire ban
-
Geoff Dillon & Chris Sinclair, re Brand Blvd CaresBrand Blvd is helping to raise funds for the Niagara Community. Order a shirt and help the community. https://stores.brandblvd.ca/bbcares/shop/home