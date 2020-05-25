Hamilton police make arrest in random killing

Hamilton police have arrested a woman accused of killing a 79-year-old woman in a random act.

Gladys Little was found dead in her Park Street South apartment by familymembers over a week ago.



Acting on a tip, police arrested 26-year-old Larissa Shingebis at a local shelter.

Police say the woman is originally from Thunder Bay.

Shingebis will formally be charged with first-degree murder today.

Police believe the killing was a random act and the two did not know each other.

Anyone with information to come forward.