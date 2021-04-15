Hamilton Police offer charged with sexual assault after SIU investigation
A Hamilton Police officer is facing a sexual assault charge after an SIU investigation.
Constable Ryan Cole has been charged with one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm after a complaint on November 7th, 2020.
The complaint accuses Cole of a sexual assault against a man the day prior.
He was arrested, charged, and then released until his court date on May 3rd.
As the matter is now before the courts, the SIU will provide no further details at this time
