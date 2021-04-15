Hamilton Police officer charged with sexual assault after SIU investigation
A Hamilton Police officer is facing a sexual assault charge after an SIU investigation.
Constable Ryan Cole has been charged with one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm after a complaint on November 7th, 2020.
The complaint accuses Cole of a sexual assault against a man the day prior.
He was arrested, charged, and then released until his court date on May 3rd.
As the matter is now before the courts, the SIU will provide no further details at this time
-
ROUNDTABLE Madi Fuller and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Madi Fuller and Shelby Knox
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK APR 15The Federal Government announced a support program for Air Canada. Canada's Bank Regulator announced a modification to the stress test used when deciding on the size of mortgage a borrower can handle. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
View from the Drive Thru - Vaccine passports are old newsView from the Drive Thru - Vaccine passports are old news