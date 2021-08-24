Hamilton Police officers repeatedly struck with metal pole during arrest

Two Hamilton Police officers have been treated for minor injuries after they were repeatedly struck with a metal pole while trying to make an arrest.

The officers were responding to numerous 911 reports regarding garbage cans engulfed in flames Saturday night.

When the officers arrived at the James Street and Barton Street area, they saw a man matching the description given in the reports.

The man ran into an alley, ignoring orders to stop.

When the officers caught up with him, they say he pulled out a long metal pole and began to hit them with it. During the struggle, police say the man reached for his waistband several times.

Once he was cuffed and searched, officers found a three inch knife tied around his waist.

Officers have charged 25 year old John Michael Espiritu of Hamilton with arson, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

The officers were treated for minor injuries.