Hamilton Police searching for two suspects in homicide investigation

Police have issued warrants for two suspects in a Hamilton homicide.

28 year old Oliver Karafa and 25 year old Yun (Lucy) Lu Li are wanted for 1st degree murder and attempted murder.

They are both from Toronto but officials believe the pair has left the area.

Officers were called to the Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive area on Sunday night just after 7:15 p.m. after a 26 year old woman with a gunshot wound was found on the side of the road.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Officers then discovered the body of man at the scene.

He was later identified as 39 year old Tyler Pratt from BC.

Police recovered vehicles believed to be involved in the incident, but are trying to locate Karafa and Li.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach the suspects and notify police.