Hamilton Police Service implements mandatory vaccinations
Hamilton Police Service will implement a mandatory vaccination requirement for its members.
Police Chief Frank Bergen says the mandatory vaccinations are just one way they can reassure the public that they've taken steps to protect the community and their members.
Members will be required to provide proof of vaccination status by Oct. 4.
Hamilton police say they will accommodate those who can't have vaccinations.
Bergen says “we took a robust approach in advocating to get our members vaccinated as soon as possible, now we need to be leaders in making those vaccines mandatory.”
-
