Hamilton posts first school related case of COVID-19

Hamilton now has a confirmed case of COVID 19 associated with the public school board.

A staff member at the Umbrella Family and Child Centres Before and After School program at Templemead Elementary has tested positive.

The board is working with public health to facilitate contact tracing.

The Executive Director of the centre says,"We are working in partnership with the school board to ensure that we continue to follow all public health protocols and communicate information with families related to this confirmed COVID-19 case.”