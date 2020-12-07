Hamilton Public Health adds restrictions to stem COVID transmission

If you plan to shop some of the malls in Hamilton this week, keep in mind there are some new restrictions.

Rising covid cases in Hamilton, which currently sits in the province's red zone of its pandemic framework, has resulted in additional restrictions from that city's public health department.

Hamilton public health has put extra restrictions in place at retail businesses, shopping malls and workplaces in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

The enhanced measures, which are posted on the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce’s website, include reduced capacity and limits for retail businesses and shopping malls.

Stores must now post capacity limits based on physical distancing requirements, actively screen for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance to stores and malls.

All workplaces must screen for COVID-19 and appoint a manager to develop, implement and actively monitor a safety plan in workplaces, shopping malls and retail businesses.

The enhanced restrictions went into effect at retail outlets on Saturday, and will take effect in retail businesses, shopping malls, and workplaces as of today.