Hamilton public health dealing with coronavirus outbreak at basketball club

The SpinCo outbreak may be over but Hamilton Public Health has another fitness related outbreak on its hands.

Public Health reporting yesterday there are now six cases of COVID-19 associated with an unnamed Hamilton based basketball club.

Officials won't name the club citing privacy reasons.

Meantime, Toronto's mayor says he will ask the province to find a way to reopen gyms in his city.

John Tory maintains its an issue of both physical and mental health with winter around the corner.

Gyms were ordered closed in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa when the regions were moved back to a modified Stage 2.