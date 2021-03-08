iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Hamilton Public Health investigating claims of improperly administered vaccines

CKTB-News-Vaccinations

Hamilton Public Health is investigating claims of improperly administered vaccines.

The allegations lodged on Friday claim three mobile vaccination clinic employees gave 15 COVID-19 vaccine doses to people not currently eligible for vaccination.

The concerns were brought up by other mobile vaccination clinic personnel.

The employees in question have been placed on paid leave while the investigation is underway.

Latest Audio