Hamilton Public Health investigating claims of improperly administered vaccines
Hamilton Public Health is investigating claims of improperly administered vaccines.
The allegations lodged on Friday claim three mobile vaccination clinic employees gave 15 COVID-19 vaccine doses to people not currently eligible for vaccination.
The concerns were brought up by other mobile vaccination clinic personnel.
The employees in question have been placed on paid leave while the investigation is underway.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 8Starting today, Toronto and Peel are under the ``grey lockdown'' category. Frustration that the "goal posts" continue to shift. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabeROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabe
-
Vaccinating our 80+ population in NiagaraNiagara Health to begin vaccinating in Niagara. This week 80+ populations who are or have been hospitalised. They will be calling you to make an appointment, vaccinations will be at the Seymour Hannah. Tim talks to Linda Boich, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President