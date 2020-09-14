Hamilton railway bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

A Hamilton Street Railway bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City was notified over the weekend and says the operator and others that may have come in contact with the employee are currently self-isolating at home.

The employee last worked on Route #5 Delaware Tuesday, September 8 and Wednesday, September 9th.

Public Health officials are advising there is low risk to the public, however the City decided to advise the public out of an abundance of caution.

Given that HSR does not collect contact information for its riders, the City says it wanted to immediately inform the public to ensure broad awareness in the community.

