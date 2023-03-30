Hamilton residents near Hwy 20 fire asked to keep windows closed
Hamilton fire crews are advising residents to close up their homes as they battle a fire on Highway 20.
The blaze broke out at a commercial building in the area of Highway 20 and Hendershot Road this morning.
Hamilton fire advising residents to ensure windows remain closed and air handling units are shut down to avoid drawing in any smoke.
HFD would like to advise residents in the area of Hwy.20 and Hendershot Rd. to ensure windows remain closed and air handling units are shut down to avoid drawing in any smoke due to a large commercial fire in the area. pic.twitter.com/v8Hfr0G2ND— Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) March 30, 2023