Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination program includes a 1st dose walk-in mobile pop-up vaccination clinic

The Hamilton healthcare partners continue to make progress in vaccinating members of the community who fall into the Province’s COVID-19 Vaccination Framework. We are pleased to announce that to date, we have administered approximately 530,534 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Upwards of 73.5 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have received a vaccine to date with 33.4 per cent having completed their vaccine series. In addition, 58.1 per cent of youth ages 12-17 have received a first dose to date.

On July 1, 2021, youth ages 12-17 and their families are invited to attend a first dose only walk-in mobile pop-up vaccine clinic. This clinic will be held at Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre, 876 Cannon St. E. and hours of operation are 10 am to 12 noon and 1 pm. to 3 pm.

Hamilton’s vaccine strategy for young people is comprehensive to ensure all young people 12 to 17 years of age who want a vaccine, can do so in a location that can meet their needs. Information regarding how to book an appointment and answers to frequently asked questions regarding youth COVID-19 vaccination can be found at www.hamilton.ca/YouthVaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over

Vaccine administration rates may differ based on local context.

Information regarding booking an appointment and frequently asked questions are available on the COVID-19 vaccines section of the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/COVIDvaccines.

All vaccination planning is based on and contingent on available COVID-19 vaccine supply.

It is vital that members of the public, even those who have been vaccinated, ensure that public health measures still be practiced until it is safe and said to be safe by the health professionals in all levels of government.

