Hamilton's LRT between McMaster and Eastgate is a go

Hamilton is getting $3.4 billion to move forward on its LRT plans.

The Ontario and Federal governments are investing $1.7 each for the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

The shovel-ready project will offer frequent and reliable connections on the 14-kilometre line from Eastgate Square through downtown Hamilton to McMaster University.

The funding announcement was made today by Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, and Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

“From our original $1 billion capital commitment for the project to our strong calls over the past two years for a federal funding commitment, we have remained focused on delivering rapid transit for the people of Hamilton,” said Minister Mulroney. “Ontario has increased our investment to $1.7 billion to ensure that we can get Hamiltonians a 14-kilometre line that connects Eastgate Square through to McMaster University, and to ensure that we can get shovels in the ground as soon as possible for this critical transit project. The LRT will improve connectivity and create thousands of sustainable jobs for the future.”

“We are very excited the Hamilton LRT project is back and the people of Hamilton will get the project they need, all the way from McMaster to Eastgate,” said Phil Verster, President and CEO of Metrolinx. “The LRT will bring safe, accessible travel to help get Hamilton moving, both locally, and as part of a great regional transit network that connects right into GO Transit.”

