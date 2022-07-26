Hamilton's public beaches are safe for swimming

Check out the list below of beaches in Hamilton that are safe for swimming!



Beach Boulevard in Hamilton (1141 Eastport Drive) tested safe for swimming on July 19

Binbrook Conservation Area in Binbrook (5050 Harrison Road) tested safe for swimming on July 18

Christie Conservation Area in Dundas (1000 Highway 5 West) tested safe for swimming on July 18

Confederation Park in Hamilton (680 Van Wagner's Beach Road) tested safe for swimming on July 19

Pier 4 Park in Hamilton (Bay Street North at Leander Drive) tested safe for swimming on July 21

Valens Conservation Area in Flamborough (1691 Regional 97 Road) tested safe for swimming on July 18

Van Wagner's in Hamilton (180 Van Wagner's Beach Road) tested safe for swimming on July 19

Water sampling has resumed for the 2022 season. Hamilton Public Health Services monitors the recreational water quality at public beaches each year for levels of E. coli bacteria and Blue-Green Algae (cyanobacteria).

Public Health Services monitors beaches annually from the end of May until the end of August.



Beach water quality testing

Public Health services monitors beaches in accordance with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s Operational Approaches for Recreational Water Guideline 2018 and the Recreational Water Protocol 2018 under the Ontario Public Health Standards. As outlined in the above protocols, beach samples are collected and tested for E. coli bacteria at least once per week during the swimming season.

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON