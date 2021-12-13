Hamilton Snow Angels Program

About the Snow Angels Program

The Snow Angels program is a volunteer-driven snow removal service for low-income seniors and/or people with disabilities who live in the City of Hamilton to ensure the safety of the residents and their caregivers. Volunteers remove snow from a resident’s sidewalk, windrow, and path leading to their main access door. Volunteers do not remove snow from driveways.

If you fit the above-noted criteria and would like to be added to our waitlist for volunteer support, please call 905-540-5711 or email NAS@hamilton.ca and leave your name, address, phone number and/or email address. If we are able to find a suitable volunteer, we will contact you for an assessment to determine eligibility. Please note, because this is a volunteer-driven program there is never any guarantee of service.

Call for volunteers

The Snow Angels program is always looking for volunteers who are willing to provide snow removal support. We are looking for volunteers who:

are 14 years of age or older

are in good physical health

are reliable

Volunteer benefits

New Snow Angel volunteers will receive:

Winter hat, winter gloves and warm socks donated by Mark's

Volunteer hours for high school students

Volunteer job description

You are the best judge if you should shovel snow in the neighbourhood you have selected. If there is 3cm of snow or more, you have 24 hours to complete your shovelling.

Volunteers must agree to:

Follow the suggested safety tips and remove the snow and ice from the following three areas of your client's residence: City sidewalk immediately in front of the residence (and along the side of the house if it’s a corner lot). The windrow left by the snow plow at base of driveway. A pathway (wide enough for a wheelchair or walker) to the main entrance of the house.

Notify the Snow Angels coordinator immediately if you are unable to shovel for any reason.

Always respect the resident’s property.

If you are a student, please have the form completed and presented to the Snow Angels coordinator in a timely manner for it to be signed for your community service hours requirement.

Not have any personal contact with the resident.

Not, under any circumstances, go into the resident’s home.

Not accept any money, food or drink from the resident.

Contact us

Snow Angels

Phone: 905-540-5711

Email: nas@hamilton.ca

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON