Hamilton teen facing several charges after toddler seriously injured

A teenage boy suspected of assaulting a toddler and barricading himself inside a home is facing a number of charges.

The 16 year old is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and killing or injuring an animal.



Early Wednesday morning, Hamilton police were called to a home on Rymal Road about a report of an injured child.

When they arrived they found a teenage girl with two children, including the injured toddler, outside the home.

The 16 year old boy had barricaded himself inside.

After eight hours the standoff ended when police stormed the house.

Police say the injured 22 month old girl is now listed in stable condition in hospital.