Hamilton TiCats stage 'Black Out' ahead of Grey Cup
TiCats fans will be donning their best all black ensembles today to show support for the team as they head into Grey Cup weekend.
The team is asking everyone to join in on a 'Black Out' today and wear black to school or work and snap a pic using the hashtag #GreyCupBlackout
The TiCats will be clashing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary on Sunday to see who will take home the cup.
It could be a big win for either team as the TiCats are vying for their first Grey Cup championship in 20 years, while the Blue Bombers haven't hoisted the cup since 1990.
