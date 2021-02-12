Hamilton under snow squall warning, some roads closed due to traction issues

Hamilton is under a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada meteorologists say visibility is significantly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing winds.

Around 10 - 15 cm of snow is expected before it lets up this afternoon.

Driving conditions on the QEW between Burlington and Stoney Creek are reportedly very poor this morning.

Hamilton Police say some roads with elevation changes have been temporarily closed to address traction issues.

Multiple issues have been reported in the Centennial area throughout the morning.