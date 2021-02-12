Hamilton under snow squall warning, some roads closed due to traction issues
Hamilton is under a snow squall warning.
Environment Canada meteorologists say visibility is significantly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing winds.
Around 10 - 15 cm of snow is expected before it lets up this afternoon.
Driving conditions on the QEW between Burlington and Stoney Creek are reportedly very poor this morning.
Hamilton Police say some roads with elevation changes have been temporarily closed to address traction issues.
Multiple issues have been reported in the Centennial area throughout the morning.
❄️TRAFFIC ALERT❄️ Hey #HamOnt, we are out here and some roadways are slippery due to the snowfall. If you have to venture outside please exercise caution. This morning some roads that have elevation changes have been temporarily closed to address traction issues. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/HeObQHpRFj— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 12, 2021
-
ROUNDTABLE with Madi Fuller & Marty MakoROUNDTABLE with Madi Fuller & Marty Mako
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Judas and the Black Messiah, St. Maud (digital and on-demand), Land (in theatres), Skyfire (levelFILM, VOD ONLY), Breaking News In Yuba County (VOD)
-
Netflix announces plan to open office in CanadaNetflix is moving forward with plans to open a Canadian office. Representatives for the streaming giant say they are considering either Toronto or Vancouver for the office due to the large amount of production happening in those areas. Tim talks to Scott Henderson Dean and Head of Trent University Durham GTA.