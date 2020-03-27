Hamilton woman fakes COVID-19 test

Hamilton Police have charged an 18-year-old woman with fraud after faking COVID-19 to get out of work.

On Monday, police received information from Hamilton Public Health Services about an individual who is accused of creating a fake physician’s note with fraudulent medical information about testing positive for COVID-19.

She gave the fake note to her supervisor on March 19th forcing the restaurant on Rymal Road to take immediate safety actions by closing the store and sending all employees home to self-isolate.

The restaurant remained closed for several days while professional cleaning services worked to sanitize the store.

Yesterday, police arrested and charged the 18 year old woman with fraud and mischief.

She will appear in court May 18th.