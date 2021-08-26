Hand-painted public pianos now available in downtown Niagara Falls
Two freshly hand-painted pianos are now available to play in downtown Niagara Falls.
The Niagara Falls Downtown BIA asked two local artists to design the look of the unique instruments located along Queen Street.
Megan Jesik was inspired by nature, particularly the Niagara escarpment, bees, and her grandparent's favourite - hummingbirds. "I did the hummingbird because my Grandma loves to watch them in her garden! She always makes sure they have food and my Grandpa makes sure they have a beautiful garden to be in! I admire the hard work they put into it and the enjoyment they get from watching these amazing little creatures." She calls her work, Bee Inspired.
Andrea Letourneau's inspiration came from love with the words, 'Choose Love' colourfully emblazoned across a white backdrop. "In the midst of all the madness all I can think of was to evoke love, to choose love, to choose kindness. I want those who sit, play, take pictures or simply look at this piano to see – simplicity, simplicity of colours, of calligraphy and of nature. To be able to just enjoy the piano in the present, to remind ourselves to be grounded."
People walking by the pianos outside The Hub at 4333 Queen Street and the BIA office at 4605 Queen Street are invited to play a song or just admire the art.
