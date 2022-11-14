Handguns, ammunition recovered by police in St. Catharines in two separate incidents

Two men are facing charges after police recovered handguns and ammunition in two separate incidents in St. Catharines early Sunday morning.

Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) say the first incident occurred around 1:30am on Sunday, November 12 at a nightclub in St. Catharines in the area of Ontario Street and Saint Paul Street.

Police say a security guard at the nightclub intervened when he spotted a man with what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband, taking control of the weapon and leading the suspect to flee on foot.

Responding officers located the suspect a short distance away and made an arrest.

Police say the handgun seized by security was loaded with eleven rounds of ammunition.

Maxwell Ali GRANT (20 years) of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

• Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Possession of a weapon

• Resist arrest

A second incident occurred around 2:00am on Sunday November 13, in the area of St. Paul Street West and Pelham Road, involving a vehicle that reportedly had been speeding earlier on the QEW in the Town of Lincoln.

Officers in St Catharines spotted the vehicle in the area of St. Paul Street West and Pelham Road and followed it to the dead end on Kent Street near Hillview Road North, at which point the driver fled on foot through neighbouring backyards and was observed discarding what appeared to be a handgun.

The driver was apprehended by pursuing officers and arrested. A loaded handgun was recovered and determined to have had an extended magazine with sixteen rounds of ammunition.

Antonio Sedeno CHARLES (35 years) of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

• Possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

• Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

• Flight from peace officer

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents is encouraged to contact the 1 District Detective Criminal Investigative Branch by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension, 1024233.