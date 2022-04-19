Handguns would be banned in Ontario if Liberals are elected June 2nd: Steven Del Duca

The Ontario Liberal party says it will ban all handguns if it is elected in June.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca announced today the party would do it within its first year in power.

“I’ve had it with Doug Ford’s open for business policy for guns.” Del Duca said, “The Ford Conservatives are putting the interests of the gun lobby ahead of the Ontario victims of gun crime they swore an oath to protect. The result is handgun violence is spiraling out of control. The choice on handguns is clear, more handguns and gun crime under the Ford Conservatives or a ban on handguns under the Ontario Liberals.”

Del Duca says an Ontario Liberal Government would do what Doug Ford won’t and ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns.

He says the plan would also accept the federal government’s offer to fund a buy-back program, partner with the federal government to stop gun smuggling at the Ontario-US borders, and advocate to extend the ban nationally so that guns can’t be funneled through inter-provincial borders.

The Ontario election is June 2nd.