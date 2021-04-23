Handley gets an earful for participating in rally

This weeks city council meeting in Thorold got a little hot.

Two weeks ago Councillor Jim Handley attended an anti lockdown demonstration in St. Catharines. That prompted Mayor Terry Ugulini to make this statement during the council meeting, "I was saddened and disappointed that Councillor Handley chose to attend the rally in St. Catharines. As a councillor you represent the City of Thorold and when you attend any event that is the perception of the community and you are held to a higher standing"

Handley was quick to counter the mayors statement , "I exercised my rights Mr. Mayor just like they did at the black lives matter rally but because it wasn't politically correct I'm being condemned for my actions"

The whole discussion ended when a point of order was made following this comment by Councillor John Kenny, "Jim, you are embarrassing the city."

Handley is facing a fine for taking part in the April 10th gathering and has said he will fight it.