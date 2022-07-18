Handmaid's Tale set to film in Port Colborne this week

Filming of the hit TV show the Handmaid's Tale will take place in Niagara this week.

Port Colborne says filming for the television series “Ruby Road” Season 5 will be occurring in the city on July 21 and 22.

While the production is officially listed as Ruby Road, that has been the code name for The Handmaid's Tale for years.

According to the city, "Ruby Road” tells the fictional story based on the best-selling novel about a totalitarian society in what used to be part of the United States.

The production will film at 11 King Street and 12 King Street between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Tents have been built in the 12 King St lot in anticipation of upcoming filming activity on the nights of July 21 and 22, 2022.

Starting July 23rd, the tents in the lot will be removed and the lot will be completely unoccupied by July 29, 2022.

The 11 and 12 King Street lots will be reserved for basecamp trucks and car parking, beginning July 20, 2022, at 7 a.m.

Officials say there will be heavy traffic in this area and the public is asked to avoid the area during the filming times unless necessary to access a place of residence or business.