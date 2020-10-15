Handwashing in the spotlight today

Today is Global Handwashing Day, a day that carries a lot of significance this year.

Officials with the CDC say the COVID-19 pandemic provides an important reminder that one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of germs and stay healthy is also one of the simplest, washing your hands with soap and water.

It's also a day you can sit down with your kids and watch a video on proper handwashing which includes five easy steps, wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry.