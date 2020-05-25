Hanging baskets will return to Niagara-on-the-Lake after all
Niagara-on-the-Lake is bringing its hanging basket program back after all.
The town announced the cancellation of the program last month to save money during the pandemic.
Today, the town says it will go ahead with the program as they recovered some additional savings.
Staff feels that the revival of the program will not only support the recovery of the Town’s local economy, but it will also positively contribute to the mental well-being of residents and visitors.
“We’re thrilled to find ourselves in a position where we can safely bring back our hanging baskets,” stated Interim CAO Sheldon Randall. “I want to thank the Emergency Control Group and Town Staff for working so hard to make this happen.”
-
