iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

HAPPENING NOW | Fully involved house fire on Marlene Street in STC

house fire on marlene

St. Catharines fire and emergency crews are on the scene of a fully involved house fire. 

It's at 16 Marlene Street at Caroline off Glendale Avenue. 

Crews were called in around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say no one was home and the fire has now been knocked down. 

Latest Audio