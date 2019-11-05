HAPPENING NOW | Fully involved house fire on Marlene Street in STC
St. Catharines fire and emergency crews are on the scene of a fully involved house fire.
It's at 16 Marlene Street at Caroline off Glendale Avenue.
Crews were called in around 4:45 p.m.
Officials say no one was home and the fire has now been knocked down.
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019