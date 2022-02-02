Happy Groundhog Day!

It's Groundhog Day!

People are waiting to learn whether some furry critters will predict an early spring, or if seeing their shadows will suggest six more weeks of winter.

Spotlights will be on Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, Wiarton Willie in Ontario, and Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil this morning.

Events in all three towns took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic -- and the Canadian events will do so again virtually today.