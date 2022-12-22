Happy Holidays, Hamilton! What’s Open and What’s Closed at the City

All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 26, 2022 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

For city emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, public health and safety issues, please call 905-546-2489 (CITY).

Green Bin, Recycling, Leaf and Yard Waste and Garbage Collection

There is no change to green bin, recycling and garbage collection during the weeks of December 26 to 30 and January 2 to 6 . Waste will be picked up on your regular collection day.

Bulk garbage can be scheduled online only via hamilton.ca/bulk from December 26 to January 3. There will be no bulk garbage collection from December 26 to January 6. Bulk garbage collection resumes the week of January 9.

Real Christmas trees will be collected the first and second weeks of January (January 2 to 13) on your regular collection day.

on your regular collection day. All items must be at the curb by 7 am.

Community Recycling Centres will be closing early, at 3 pm, on Saturday, December 24 and Saturday, December 31.

HSR Holiday Service

Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - Buses will operate a holiday level of service ending at 9 pm.

Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - Buses will operate a Saturday level of service on routes 1, 2, 21, 25, 26, 41 and 43. All other buses will operate a Sunday schedule.

Saturday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) - A regular Saturday level of service will operate. HSR and ATS service is free after 6 pm.

Sunday, January 1 (New Year's Day) - Holiday level of service ending at 9 pm.

Saturday, December 31 (New Year's Eve) - Extended service will operate on all routes that currently have Saturday evening service. An additional departure on most downtown routes will be added at 1:45 am., with final departures from downtown at 2:30 am. All crosstown routes (11, 41, 43, and 44) will be extended accordingly. HSR and ATS service is free after 6 pm on New Year's Eve.

ATS-DARTS

The ATS Customer Service office is open weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, not including statutory holidays. The office will be closed on: Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) Tuesday, December 27 Monday, January 2

DARTS will be operating holiday service hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day (December 25, 26, and January 1). All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis trips, are cancelled for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day. If passengers need to travel on this day, they must make a reservation in advance to do so. Visit www.dartstransit.com.

Animal Services

City of Hamilton Animal Services office counter and shelter located at 247 Dartnall Road will be closed: Monday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 2.

The office counter and shelter will be open December 27 to December 31.

For animal-related emergencies please call 905-574-3433.

For Found animals at the shelter: www.facebook.com/hamiltonanimalservicesfoundpets

Dog licences can be obtained online 24/7 at www.hamilton.ca/animals-pets/dogs/buy-dog-licence

Gage Park Tropical Greenhouse

The Tropical Greenhouse at Gage Park will be closed on the following dates: Sunday, December 25, Monday, December 26, Tuesday, December 27, Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2.



Hamilton Farmers’ Market Hours

Sunday, December 25 to Wednesday December 28: CLOSED

Thursday December 29 to Friday, December 30: Open 9 am to 4 pm

Saturday December 31: Open 8 am to 4 pm

Sunday January 1 to Monday, January 2: CLOSED

Tuesday, January 3: Open 8 am to 4 pm

Hamilton Civic Museums

All civic museums are closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 27.

Hamilton Public Library

Housing Services

The Housing Services office at 350 King Street East will be closed from December 26 to January 2, 2023.

Licensing and By-Law Services

The Licensing and By-Law Phone Queue Line 905-546-2782 will be closed on Friday, December 23 at 4:30 pm and will reopen Tuesday, January 3 at 8:30 am.

If there is a matter that requires immediate attention such as vital services, or a health and safety concern, please call the City's Customer Contact Centre at 905-546-2489

Ontario Works

Offices are closed December 26 to January 2, and will reopen at 8:30 am on January 3, 2023.

For emergencies, messages can be left at 905-546-4800. Messages will be returned from 8:30 am until 12 noon on December 28, 29 and 30.

Funeral Homes are able to call the Special Supports Emergency Line at 905-546-2424 ext 2374 and leave a message, calls will be monitored and returned.

Parking and Enforcement

Parking Control Officers will not be enforcing on the following dates: Monday, December 26 Tuesday, December 27 Saturday, December 31 at 5 pm until Monday, January 2 at 10 pm

Hamilton Municipal Parking System offices are no longer open to in-person services. Remote Services (Permits, Disputes, etc.) will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Property Tax Payments

All Municipal Service Centres will be closed from December 26 to January 2, and reopen January 3, 2023 at 8:30 am.

. The City of Hamilton offers five convenient ways to pay your property taxes. Learn about the payment options at www.hamilton.ca/PayYourPropertyTax

Public Health Services

For COVID-19 related health information, please visit www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus.

www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus. Reports of suspected reportable diseases and food poisoning, call 905-546-2063.

Reports of environmental spills, fires, or other events that may be a health hazard or safety issue, call 905-546-2489.

Reports of rabies animal exposures, call 905-546-2489.

Safe Water Program issues that may be a health hazard, call 905-546-2489 or visit www.hamilton.ca/safewater.

Public Health Services will be operating mobile vaccine clinics on December 28 and 29. Individuals can visit www.hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine for information about walk-ins, booking an appointment, and hours of operation over the holiday season. All other Public Health Services mobile vaccine clinics will be closed from December 24 to 27 and from December 30 to January 2. If community members six months of age and over would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, individuals can also reach out to neighbourhood pharmacies that may be operating during the holiday season. Information on local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found at: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

Individuals can visit www.hamilton.ca/flu for information about walk-ins, eligibility and locations for getting their flu shot over the holiday season.

www.hamilton.ca/flu for information about walk-ins, eligibility and locations for getting their flu shot over the holiday season. The Dental Health Bus will be holding its final clinic for 2022 on Friday, December 23 at Neighbour2Neighbour (28 Athens Street) and will reopen for service on Tuesday, January 3 at the Dominic Agostino (Riverdale) Community Centre (150 Violet Drive). For more information, including hours of operation visit www.hamilton.ca/dentalhealthbus

Public Health Services Holiday Booking Line Hours

The Public Health Services COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line - 905-974-9848, option 7 - will be open and available on December 28, 29 and 30 and closed from December 24 to 27 and from December 31 to January 2.

905-974-9848, option 7 - will be and . The booking line will reopen on January 3.

Recreation

All City of Hamilton Recreation Centres, Seniors Centres and Arenas will be closed on December 25, December 26 and January 1.

. For more information regarding holiday schedules, please visit www.hamilton.ca/things-do/recreation/locations

Traffic Violations

The Provincial Offences Administration Office at 50 Main St. E. will be closed on Monday, December 26 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3 at 8:30 am

and will at 8:30 am Online payments can be made anytime at www.hamilton.ca/pay-your-ticket.

