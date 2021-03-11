iHeartRadio
Happy, muddy ending to horse rescue in Niagara

horse

Niagara Regional Police officers helped save a horse in distress in Fort Erie.

Fort Erie officers assisted with emergency efforts to help the animal yesterday.

The rescue efforts were successful, with a 'happy and muddy ending for everyone involved'

NRP thanking members of the community, and a retired NRP officer for their assistance in the co-ordinated rescue effort.

