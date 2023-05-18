Happy Rolph's Animal Farm set to reopen on Saturday in St. Catharines

A popular park in St. Catharines is reopening this weekend.

Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm will welcome back visitors on Saturday, May 20th, and will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Guests can expect to see their favourite animals back this season including horses, cows, chickens, turkeys, pigs, llamas, alpacas, and donkeys.

The park features two ponds, an accessible playground and public washroom, a picnic area and a pavilion.

“The opening of Happy Rolph’s is something residents and visitors eagerly anticipate each year, and we are really looking forward to welcoming them back this season,” said Ben Neufeld, a supervisor for the park. “We are glad we are able to provide homes and care for these animals over the warmer months while giving guests a great experience.”

Public interest in supporting the farm’s rescued animals has grown in recent years, and new signs will explain how people can donate.

“Visitors are always asking our staff if there is a way for them to donate,” said Director of Municipal Works Darrell Smith. “We are happy to report that a website has been created where the community can give directly to animal care helping to keep them fed, healthy and comfortable.”