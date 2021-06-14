Happy Rolph's reopens in St. Catharines, but playground off limits for a few more weeks

Happy Rolph's Animal Farm in St. Catharines has reopened to the public.

After being closed for COVID, construction and improvements, the Read Rd. attraction welcomed back visitors today.

The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Guests are reminded to maintain physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Happy Rolph’s holds such a special place in the heart of this community, we appreciate the patience the community has demonstrated while we worked on a way to safely return animals and welcome the public back,” said Director of Municipal Works Darrell Smith.

Work is currently ongoing to complete the installation of a new playground at the location.

A fire at one of the equipment supplier’s production facilities, has delayed the playground's reopening to the end of June.