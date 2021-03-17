Happy Rolph's will be closed after this weekend for major upgrades

Construction is set to start at one of St. Catharines' hidden gems.

The Happy Rolph’s Animal Farm playground and pavilion will be closed after this weekend as work starts on the park and pavilion.

On Monday, March 22nd, construction will begin to update, and upgrade the playground.

“Play is so important to the development of our children, regardless of their ability, all kids should have the opportunity to play outdoors in ways that challenge them to stay active, build relationships with their peers, and think creatively,” said Community, Recreation and Culture Services Director Phil Cristi, adding, “the new, larger park designed under FADS will provide those opportunities. We want to thank the Rotary Club for their dedication to the project, their contribution will ensure all children, regardless of their abilities, or needs can enjoy a future filled with play.”

During construction the farm’s playground and pavilion will be closed to the public.

Construction is expected to be completed by late spring.

City Council approved $330,000 for upgrades to the attraction, an additional $95,000 is also coming from city funds, to

match a $95,000 donation from the Rotary Club of St. Catharines for the playground.