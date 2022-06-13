Harriet Tubman school in St. Catharines targeted by racist and homophobic slurs

Niagara Police are investigating after racist and homophobic slurs were spray painted on a school in St. Catharines named after Harriet Tubman.

The entire Henry Street school was spray painted over the weekend, including its sign and the Tubman statue.

Councillor Karrie Porter spoke out on the issue saying 'white supremacy is rampant in Niagara, and intersects with sexism, transphobia, homophobia and misogyny'.

"It’s becoming increasingly violent. After a lull over the last few months, comments and messages ramped up on my social media are calling out hatred after racist and homophobic slurs were spray painted on Harriet Tubman Public School in St. Catharines."

School staff spent yesterday covering up the offensive words, and experts will be looking at the statue to see how to properly remove the paint from the bronze sculpture.

There were other incidents of graffiti over the weekend in the city as well, including a home on Lousia Street that was targeted and another school.

This isn't the first time a statue honouring Harriet Tubman has been vandalized.

It was back in October of 2021 a bust of Tubman which stood beside the Salem Chapel British Methodist Church, where Tubman worshipped, was toppled over.

A new bust is now being created.

Tubman escaped slavery and led dozens of others to freedom through the secret network of safe houses and contacts known as the Underground Railroad.