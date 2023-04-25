Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world, has died.



He was 96.



Ken Sunshine, of public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, says Belafonte died today of congestive heart failure at his New York home -- his wife Pamela by his side.



With his glowing, handsome face and silky-husky voice, Belafonte was one of the first Black performers to gain a wide following on film and to sell a million records as a singer.



Many still know him for his signature hit ``Banana Boat Song (Day-O),'' and its call of ``Day-O! Daaaaay-O.''



But he forged a greater legacy once he scaled back his performing career in the 1960s and lived out his hero Paul Robeson's decree that artists are ``gatekeepers of truth.''



He stands as the model and the epitome of the celebrity activist.



Few kept up with Belafonte's time and commitment and none his stature as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington and the civil rights movement.



Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but helped organize and raise support for them.



He worked closely with his friend and generational peer the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., often intervening on his behalf with both politicians and fellow entertainers and helping him financially.



He risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for younger Black celebrities, scolding Jay Z and Beyonce for failing to meet their ``social responsibilities,'' and mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover and many others.



In 1963, Belafonte was deeply involved with the March on Washington. He recruited his close friend Sidney Poitier, Paul Newman and other celebrities and persuaded the left-wing Marlon Brando to co-chair the Hollywood delegation with the more conservative Charlton Heston, a pairing designed to appeal to the broadest possible audience. In 1964, he and Poitier personally delivered tens of thousands of dollar to activists in Mississippi after three ``Freedom Summer'' volunteers were murdered _ the two celebrities were chased by car at one point by members of the KKK. The following year, he brought in Tony Bennett, Joan Baez and other singers to perform for the marchers in Selma, Alabama.



Belafonte had been a major artist since the 1950s. He won a Tony Award in 1954 for his starring role in John Murray Anderson's ``Almanac'' and five years later became the first Black performer to win an Emmy for the TV special ``Tonight with Harry Belafonte.''



His ``Calypso,'' released in 1955, became the first officially certified million-selling album by a solo performer, and started a national infatuation with Caribbean rhythms (Belafonte was nicknamed, reluctantly, the ``King of Calypsoâ€³).



Admirers of Belafonte included a young Bob Dylan, who debuted on record in the early '60s by playing harmonica on Belafonte's ``Midnight Special.''