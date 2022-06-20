Niagara Regional Police Service launches a new campaign (#StopHateNiagara) aimed at eliminating barriers to reporting hate incidents and hate crimes.

NRPS says it's committed to ensuring a safe community and the equitable treatment of everyone who lives here or visits the Region.

Since early 2022, the Niagara Regional Police Service has been working with community partners and the Chief of Police Community Inclusion Council on a campaign to address hate related incidents in Niagara.

Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch says the service takes incidents of hate and violence very seriously.

He also encourages anyone who experiences an incident of hate to report it to police.

MacCulloch says "hate has no home in Niagara."