Hate-related crimes are on the rise in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police investigated 41 hate crimes last year, compared to just 21 the year prior.

"It is critically important to treat all victims and complainants of Hate-Motivated Offences and Incidents with respect and empathy to strengthen relationships and awareness between religions, cultures, and communities - ensuring equality, inclusion, acceptance, and mutual respect."

Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch joined CKTB's Walter Sendzik today encouraging residents to report incidents to police, even if they think it's a minor issue.

"If you see something, say something."

MacCulloch says the rise in incidents is concerning and the police force is working on reaching more members of the community by ensuring campaigns are offered in various languages. You can find out more here.

The Black community was the most frequent target of hate incidents in Niagara, including vandalism of Harriet Tubman school and the toppling of the Tubman bust at the BME Church.

A hate crime is a criminal offence committed against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by hate, bias, or prejudice against an identifiable group.