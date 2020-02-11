Have a band? Need a gig? The NPC wants to hear from you



The Niagara Parks Commission is looking for bands to perform during its annual summer evening concert series in Queen Victoria Park.

The NPC says band submissions should reflect the cultural and artistic landscape of Ontario, have a repertoire of classic hits ranging from the 1950s to today, along with some original works (if available).

Interested bands, based in Ontario can apply online beginning on February 18 at niagaraparks.com/band-application.

Applications will be accepted until March 4, 2020.