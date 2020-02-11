Have a band? Need a gig? The NPC wants to hear from you
The Niagara Parks Commission is looking for bands to perform during its annual summer evening concert series in Queen Victoria Park.
The NPC says band submissions should reflect the cultural and artistic landscape of Ontario, have a repertoire of classic hits ranging from the 1950s to today, along with some original works (if available).
Interested bands, based in Ontario can apply online beginning on February 18 at niagaraparks.com/band-application.
Applications will be accepted until March 4, 2020.
-
Town of Lincoln Rodent Problems
Matt Holmes Speaks with Town of Lincoln Councillor Adam Russell regarding rodent problems in Town of Lincoln
-
St. Catharines Firefighters Told To Cover Up Their Topless Bodies for Charity Calendar
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Matt Harris regarding firefighter calendar controversy
-
Cannabis Interim Control By-Law Discussed at St. Catharines Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Carlos Garcia regarding cannabis interim control by-law/motion at council Monday night