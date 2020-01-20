Have any ideas to improve downtown Thorold? The city's BIA wants to hear from you

If you have ideas about how to improve Thorold's downtown core, the city's BIA wants to hear from you.

Serge Carpino is with the city's Business Improvement Area department and says they launched a survey to hear what residents want.

Carpino is encouraging residents to participate in the study. Click here to see it.

Thorold is home to 20,000 residents

The public survey is sponsored by the Thorold Business Improvement Area along with other community stakeholders including Thorold Tourism and the Thorold Public Library.