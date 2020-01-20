Have any ideas to improve downtown Thorold? The city's BIA wants to hear from you
If you have ideas about how to improve Thorold's downtown core, the city's BIA wants to hear from you.
Serge Carpino is with the city's Business Improvement Area department and says they launched a survey to hear what residents want.
Carpino is encouraging residents to participate in the study. Click here to see it.
Thorold is home to 20,000 residents
The public survey is sponsored by the Thorold Business Improvement Area along with other community stakeholders including Thorold Tourism and the Thorold Public Library.
-
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.