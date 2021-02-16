Have something to say about Ontario's LTC homes? Today is the deadline for commission submissions
Today is the deadline for written submissions from the public to the commission examining the devastating impact of COVID-19 on long-term care homes.
Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission says anything sent by the public after today may not be considered for its final report.
That report is due April 30 and the commission still has a few more video hearings.
The commission had requested an extension to investigate the pandemic's second wave further and to get crucial information the province.
Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton denied the request.
More than 3,700 residents of nursing homes have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.
-
New Orleans Mardi Gras is cancelled - for the first time ever!Tim talks to Jamie Gourges on Bourbon St. in New Orleans on the cancellation of Mardi Gras for the first time ever.
-
Domestic and intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemicCanada's Assaulted Women's Helpline fielded 20,334 calls between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 over the same period the previous year. Opportunities to leave the house to get help - such as daily trips to and from school - have in many cases been eliminated during the pandemic. The Assaulted Women's Helpline has had to expand services, and has received government funding to do so. Tim talks to Executive Dir Women's Place of South Niagara Jennifer Gauthier
-
view from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracyview from the drive thru - Easy as A - B - Conspiracy