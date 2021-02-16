Have something to say about Ontario's LTC homes? Today is the deadline for commission submissions

Today is the deadline for written submissions from the public to the commission examining the devastating impact of COVID-19 on long-term care homes.

Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission says anything sent by the public after today may not be considered for its final report.

That report is due April 30 and the commission still has a few more video hearings.

The commission had requested an extension to investigate the pandemic's second wave further and to get crucial information the province.

Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton denied the request.

More than 3,700 residents of nursing homes have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

To send in a submission click here.

