Have special memories of this building in St. Catharines?

Brock University students and the St. Catharines Museum are looking to collect your memories of the Garden City Arena.

Students are hosting a drop in event tomorrow afternoon between 1 and 5 at the rink on Gale Cres.

The Garden City Arena Complex consists of the Jack Gatecliff Rink and the Rex Stimers Rink.

You are being asking to come in, share your stories, and show off any special keepsakes from the arena's history.

Students will record the memories, take pictures or scans of keepsakes, and create a collection to celebrate the rink's important connection to the community.

The 83 year-old building will be decommissioned early next year.