Have you fallen back yet?

Daylight Saving Time has come to an end as most Canadians turned their clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Most cell phones change time automatically, but other pesky clocks in your home and car may need to be changed manually.

Daylight Saving Time started in Ontario in 1918, and most recently an MPP has put forth a bill that would end the practice.

Ottawa West – Nepean MPP Jeremy Roberts tabled The Time Amendment Act, which would "clear the road for Ontario to end the bi-annual process of changing our clocks" and implement permanent daylight saving time.

The bill has already passed the second reading in legislature at Queen's Park.

If the bill passes it means it would remain lighter for longer in the evening throughout the entire year.

The change would only come into effect if the state of New York and province of Quebec also follow suit.