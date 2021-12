A new online survey suggests Canadians didn't hesitate to open their wallets during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with one in four saying they overspent this year.

The Angus Reid online survey on behalf of FP Canada says the average Canadian spent about 385 dollars in total between the two retail events.

60% of the shoppers surveyed said they stayed on budget, but 23 per cent said they overspent by more than 250 dollars on average.