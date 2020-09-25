Have your say in the region budget process
The Niagara Region wants to hear from you on what you think the 2021 budget priorities should be.
They've launched an online survey that'll run till October 5th.
Work to determine the 2021 budget is underway, and with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacting finances, the region wants to know what municipal services you value and should remain a priority.
You can find the link to the survey by clicking here.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 19Tim and Rob ask the question: How long can these high house prices last?
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 30Not Suicide. Not Today. was launched this month by the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction to mark September as Suicide Prevention Month. CAMH hopes Not Today. will keep the conversation about suicide going beyond September. But a lot of people are uncomfortable and worried about saying the wrong thing. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Dr. Juveria Zaheer, who is an emergency room psychiatrist and researcher at CAMH about how to talk about suicide and about the Not Today. campaign.
-