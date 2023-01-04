He was a hero and his sacrifice will not be forgotten: OPP

A funeral has been held for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot dead in an alleged ambush last week.

Hundreds of officers from across the province joined the family of 28-year-old Constable Greg Pierzchala for the service in his hometown of Barrie.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Constable Pierzchala was a hero whose sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Police have said the 28-year-old was killed after he responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville on December 27th.

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder.