He was talking to his mom- Driver receives 10th distracted driving charge

A 57 year old driver will have to appear in court after receiving his 10th distracted driving charge.

The driver was busted on the 403 near Guelph Line for allegedly talking on his phone while driving during yesterday's snow storm.

Police were shocked to discover he had nine previous distracted driving convictions.

He told the officer it had been awhile since his last charge and asked if they could go lightly on him.

Instead police issued the harshest ticket possible which includes a court summons.

But even if convicted his driver's license will not be revoked, only suspended.

He will also face of $3,000 and six demerit points.