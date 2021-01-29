Head of national police association continues call for decriminalization of illegal drug possession

The head of the national chiefs of police association is strengthening the call for the federal government to decriminalize simple drug possession.

The idea would mean someone who has a small quantity of illegal drugs on them for personal use would not face criminal charges, but may have to pay a fine and be redirected to treatment options.

If someone had larger amounts of illegal drugs with the intention of selling them, they could still be charged.

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police President Bryan Larkin urged the government to make the move during a virtual policing forum, spurred on by a surge in overdose deaths in BC and Ontario.

The organization began publicly advocating for decriminalization last year.

Locally, Niagara is reporting 309 suspected opioid-overdose deaths over the past two years.

Back in October, Niagara Regional Council voted in favour of asking the federal government to study the idea.